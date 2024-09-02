Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 916,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.76. The stock had a trading volume of 401,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.24. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

