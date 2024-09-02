Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Holdings Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $4,063,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. 1,105,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Further Reading

