Piper Sandler Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $268.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $268.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $252.90 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

