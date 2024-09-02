Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $356.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $404.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $436.83.

ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.91% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

