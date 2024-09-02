Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 3.1%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88. 33,607,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 39,414,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.