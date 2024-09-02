Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target Increased to $0.78 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $0.74 to $0.78 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSNY. Citigroup decreased their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.70.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 399.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,971,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 17,571,426 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $9,235,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $3,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

