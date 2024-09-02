PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $44.32 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00110839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010509 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

