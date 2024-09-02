Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Down 6.7 %
Power REIT stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.
Power REIT Company Profile
