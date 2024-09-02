PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

Get Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSE opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.