PrairieView Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $566.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $551.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
