PrairieView Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $566.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $551.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.