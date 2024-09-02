PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

