PrairieView Partners LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,189,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $83.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

