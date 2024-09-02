PrairieView Partners LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,359,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $320.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

