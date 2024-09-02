PrairieView Partners LLC Has $57.77 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $57,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,066,000 after buying an additional 185,999 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,386,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $78.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

