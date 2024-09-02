PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 125.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 2,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $892.38 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $539.31 and a 1-year high of $918.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $854.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

