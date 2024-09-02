PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 214,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.8% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.4% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 62.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $341.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.93. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

