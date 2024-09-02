PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $684,000. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 209,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $288.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.62 and a 200-day moving average of $270.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

