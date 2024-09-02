PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 558 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,399,000. DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,340,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCZ opened at $66.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.