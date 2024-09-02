PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 558 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,399,000. DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,340,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $66.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

