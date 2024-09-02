PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,066,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after buying an additional 609,238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 218.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after acquiring an additional 294,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

