Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) & Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Head-To-Head Review

Prenetics Global and Precipio are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and Precipio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $23.23 million 1.73 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -0.99 Precipio $15.20 million 0.64 -$5.85 million ($3.42) -1.92

Precipio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prenetics Global. Precipio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prenetics Global and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79% Precipio -22.90% -39.66% -29.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prenetics Global and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Precipio.

Risk & Volatility

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precipio has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Precipio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels. It offers biomarker testing and clinical project services to bio-pharma customers. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

