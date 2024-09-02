Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $283.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.20.

Get Primerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $263.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.10 and a 200-day moving average of $238.95. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $265.27.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,595. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 8.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Primerica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 24.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 1.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.