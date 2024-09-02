Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,025 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after buying an additional 343,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 767,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 69,577 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.35. 15,762,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,670,461. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.