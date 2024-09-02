Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 4.4% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 866.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.47. The company had a trading volume of 174,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,073. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.02. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $181.11.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

