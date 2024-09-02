Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ball by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,863 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALL traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $63.81. 2,131,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

