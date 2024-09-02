Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.24. 18,819,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,342,033. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.