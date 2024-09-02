Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 65,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 18,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,808,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,937. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

