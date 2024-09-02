Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 1.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.84. 651,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $166.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,004 shares of company stock worth $18,060,399. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

