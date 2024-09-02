Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $6.96 Million in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,000. Worthington Steel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of Worthington Steel stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

