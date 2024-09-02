Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.2% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,615,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $171.54. 7,301,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,757. The stock has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

