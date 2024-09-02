Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 2,016 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Municipal Income accounts for about 0.5% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 1.61% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMF. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter worth about $810,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter valued at $766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 912,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,405. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

