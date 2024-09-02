Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Dell Technologies stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,433,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,340,306.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock valued at $961,072,399 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

