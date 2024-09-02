Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $543,000 Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 220.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,581 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 111,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

AUTL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 347,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

