Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lifted to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.79.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

PG opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.