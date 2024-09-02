Providence First Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

