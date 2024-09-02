Providence First Trust Co Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $221,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 11,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53. The company has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

