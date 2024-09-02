Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

