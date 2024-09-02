Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $70.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut Pure Storage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.95.

NYSE PSTG opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $115,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after buying an additional 1,327,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after buying an additional 1,094,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 835.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after buying an additional 963,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after acquiring an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

