QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3,029.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,811 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $238,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.30. 11,110,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,087. The stock has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.