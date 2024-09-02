R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.36. 859,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,573. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

