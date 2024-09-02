R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 46 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,639. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

