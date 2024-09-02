R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 6,832 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.59. 1,431,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,267. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

