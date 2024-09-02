Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases 1,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. 5,128,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

