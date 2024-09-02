Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.39. 3,476,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,561. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

