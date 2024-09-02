Raydium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.17 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002570 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $396.05 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002525 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,755,903 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
