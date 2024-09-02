Raymond James Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $120.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.55.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

