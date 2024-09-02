Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,490,000 after purchasing an additional 67,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,645,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $439,076,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Rayonier by 17.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

