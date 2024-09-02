ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $1.30 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 42% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00109927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010236 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

