Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Paycor HCM (PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. 822,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Paycor HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after acquiring an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,886,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,233,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 192,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

