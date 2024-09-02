Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Paycor HCM (PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/16/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. 822,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Paycor HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
