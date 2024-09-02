ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.70.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $245.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $246.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,437. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,728,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ResMed by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

