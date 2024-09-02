Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 24,391 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 52,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 288,038 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 686,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,336. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

